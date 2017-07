× Human Remains Found in Water Near Port of Los Angeles in Wilmington

Los Angeles Fire authorities found human remains in the water near the Port of Los Angeles in Wilmington on Saturday.

A Los Angeles Fire Department fireboat was dispatched to Berth 202 at the Port around 4:23 p.m. and discovered the remains.

Authorities have not yet released the age, gender or description of the individual, according to the Department.

Check back for updates on this developing story.