Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
96°
96°
Low
71°
High
94°
Sun
70°
89°
Mon
69°
88°
Tue
67°
84°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Hot Saturday Forecast
Posted 9:44 AM, July 8, 2017, by
Liberté Chan
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
The heat wave continues across SoCal.
Watch KTLA 5 News
Every newscast plus replays streamed online
Popular
Amber Alert Canceled After Suspected Carjacker Arrested; Teen Was Not Victimized: Police
Police Leave Glassell Park Home Following Pursuit, Standoff Without Making Any Arrests
Indiana Man Pulls Out 2 Rings, Proposes to Girlfriend and Her Sister With Down Syndrome
4th of July Fireworks: Where to Watch in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura Counties
Latest News
Evacuations Ordered in Santa Barbara County as Wildfire Doubles in Size Overnight to Nearly 6,000 Acres
President Trump Urges Action on North Korea in Meeting With China’s President
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Hot Saturday Forecast
Heat Warnings Remain in Effect for Much of SoCal
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Hot Weekend Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Hot Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Hot and Windy Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Hot Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Hot Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Stormy Sunday Forecast
Local News
Weekend Heat Wave Fuels Fire Safety Concerns in SoCal
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
Local News
KTLA Weather: Sunny and Warmer, Liberte Chan’s Friday Forecast
Local News
‘Unseasonably’ Hot Conditions Expected; Officials Warn of Dangerous Surf, Tides at O.C. Beaches
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.