Judge Approves $142M Class-Action Settlement in Wells Fargo Sham Accounts Scandal

Wells Fargo & Co. has received preliminary approval for its proposed $142-million class-action settlement to compensate possibly millions of customers who had unauthorized accounts opened in their name.

On Saturday, a federal judge in San Francisco found that the proposed settlement was “fair, reasonable and adequate.”

The decision means that the plaintiffs in the class-action suit will soon receive information regarding how to submit claims for settlement benefits. A hearing to decide final approval of the deal has been set for Jan. 4.

“The settlement is an important component of holding Wells Fargo accountable for its abuse of its customers’ trust,” Derek Loeser, partner at Keller Rohrback and lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement Sunday.

