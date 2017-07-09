Wildfires in Santa Barbara County Continue to Rage Amid Record-Breaking Heat Wave

Two fast-moving wildfires continued to rage across Santa Barbara County on Sunday amid a record-breaking heat wave.

The Alamo fire, near Highway 166 in northern Santa Barbara County, had grown to more than 23,000 acres near the border of San Luis Obispo County, Cal Fire said Sunday. A vegetation fire near Lake Cachuma, about 35 miles south, scorched 7,800 acres, according to officials with the Los Padres National Forest.

No structures were reported burned, but at least 200 people have been evacuated from a remote area east of Santa Maria.

Water-dropping helicopters and retardant-dropping air tankers aided some 1,000 firefighters from across the state who were scrambling to contain the Alamo fire. Columns of smoke could be seen from miles away as the fire outraced efforts to contain it, at one point growing by more than 3,000 acres over a four-hour period Friday.

