Water Rescues Increase at L.A. Beaches During Heat Wave

Posted 9:33 PM, July 9, 2017, by

With an estimated half a million people flocking to L.A. County beaches this weekend to escape an oppressive heat wave, water rescues were up, lifeguards said. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 9, 2017.