Fun Ways to Entertain Your Kids This Summer With Mom and Lifestyle Blogger Lizzy Mathis

Posted 11:59 AM, July 10, 2017, by

Mom and Lifestyle Blogger from The Cool Mom.Co Lizzy Mathis joined us live with fun and easy ways to keep your kids entertained this summer. For more information on Lizzy Mathis, you can go to her website or follow her on Instagram.