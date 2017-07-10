Suspected Gunman in Standoff With Police After Shooting at Car Doing Doughnuts in Anaheim

Police are involved in a standoff with a suspected gunman after a car was shot at in an Anaheim neighborhood early Monday morning.

The car was apparently doing doughnuts near the intersection of North Olive and East Wilhelmina streets around 2:45 a.m. when the gunman came outside and fired several shots at the vehicle, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

The vehicle, the driver and some nearby homes were struck by the gunfire, Wyatt said.

The unidentified driver was expected to be OK, Wyatt said.

During the standoff, police tweeted that a young girl had safely exited the residence where the suspected gunman was believed to be hiding.

Residents in the 700 block of North Olive Street were asked to shelter in place, according to another tweet by the Police Department.

Portions of North Olive and East Wilhelmina streets were closed due to the police activity.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.