‘I Told You I Would Do It’: Maryland Man Kills Stepfather, Tweets Selfie With Body, Police Say

A Maryland man has been arrested after police say he killed his stepfather and then posted photos of himself next to the victim's body over the weekend, according to the Bowie Police Department.

Navar Beverly is accused of telling his mother, "I told you I would do it" after he allegedly strangled his 65-year-old stepfather, WJLA in Washington D.C. reported.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, Bowie police responded to the home of Ronald Francis Pickney after his wife called saying her son had killed Pickney, according to charging documents obtained by the television station.

When police arrived, she said that Beverly had admitted to killing Pickney and that he was "dead in the garage," the document stated.

Pickney's body was found with injuries to his neck.

Beverly fled the scene, and "lookout" for the suspect and his maroon minivan was broadcast soon after. The van was located in the Landover area around 8:45 a.m., authorities said.

After an attempted traffic stop and brief chase, Beverly crashed the van and ran on foot before police caught up and arrested him.

Detectives said police had been called to the home about two months earlier when Beverly and Pickney were fighting; Beverly had his stepfather in a choke hold until a witness stopped him, according to the charging document.

Police also found one photo on Beverly's Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Friday night in which the defendant can be seen posing with the body of his dead stepfather, police said.

The photos have since been removed, the station reported.