Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Punched Officer, Stole Alcohol From Victorville Rite Aid

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly punched a loss prevention officer, and stole several bottles of alcohol from Rite Aid in Victorville.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. on June 13 at the Rite Aid located in the 14600 block of 7th Street. The man allegedly walked into the store and hid multiple bottles of alcohol in his backpack. When he was confronted by a loss prevention officer, the man allegedly charged at the officer and punched him in the face before fleeing, Victorville police said in a news release.

The man was described as Black, between the ages of 20 and 26, about 6 feet tall and approximately 175 pounds.

He fled on a small BMX style bicycle, police said.

He was seen wearing a black Raiders hat, a bandana, white T-shirt, black shorts, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a two-tone brown backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance photo was asked to contact Detective Amanda Diaz at 760-241-2911.