Gayle Anderson was live in Laguna Beach for the 2017 Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival. The Sawdust is open now through Sunday, September 3, 2017; open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. The Sawdust features the fine art and craft of more than 200 Laguna Beach artists. Enjoy live entertainment, art demonstrations, classes, and outdoor cafes set in a cool Eucalyptus grove. Art enthusiasts, collectors, and novice artists have come to the Sawdust since the beginning in 1966 for a mix of fine art and craft. Medias include hand-blown and fused glass, painting, jewelry, surf art, ceramics, clothing and textiles, wood and metal sculpture, scrimshaw, photography, and more.

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

Now through Sunday, September 3rd, 2017

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-3030

Email: questions@sawdustfestival.org

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival Artists' Benevolence Fund

Benevolence: A kindly, charitable act or gift

In addition to the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival consider the Artists’ Benevolence Fund, a unique source of financial assistance to artists living in Laguna Beach, who have suffered a catastrophic event, leaving them unable to work. The Fund began as the Artists’ Relief Fund in 1987, when artwork was auctioned to help a critically ill Sawdust Festival artist. In 1993, the fund was reorganized as a non-profit shelter within the Sawdust Festival and expanded to help not only Sawdust exhibitors, but any working artist in the city of Laguna Beach. With a $1000 maximum monthly grant amount, the Artists’ Benevolence Fund has awarded over $100,000 in relief to artists in their times of need. Anyone may contribute to the Fund, but each Summer, Sawdust artists rise to the occasion and selflessly donate their art to the annual Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction. This special event accounts for the majority of the revenue raised for the Artists’ Fund.

Come Support the 2017 Artists' Benevolence Fund Annual Fundraiser

Purchase donated artwork created by Sawdust artists and contribute to the Artists’ Benevolence Fund annual fundraiser. Date: August 13, 2017.

To request FREE admission into the festival to attend the live art auction fundraiser, email admin@sawdustartfestival.org.

Another Way to Help

If you would like to donate to the Artists’ Benevolence Fund, you may send your contribution to the Artists’ Benevolence Fund, 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 or you can donate online. Please indicate that you would like to contribute to the Artists’ Benevolence Fund in the additional information section at checkout.

How Can A Laguna Beach Artist Get Assistance From the Fund?

If you are a working artist, living in Laguna Beach, and have suffered a catastrophic event that has resulted in financial hardship, you may be eligible for a grant.

Benevolence Fund Application 2016

Download the Confidential Application for Assistance and mail with all necessary documentation to:

Artists’ Benevolence Fund

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

For additional information, please contact any of the Artists’ Benevolence Fund Trustees: Linda Grossman 949-770-2244, Monica Prado 949-338-4073, Larry Gill 949-235-1121, or Gavin Heath 949-395-4976.

