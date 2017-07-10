Tennessee School Administrator Arrested in Connection With Hit-and-Run Involving Bicyclist Caught on Video

An administrator at a private school in Nashville was arrested over the weekend after officials investigated footage showing a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist along a scenic drive in Tennessee, according to KTLA sister station WREG in Memphis.

Marshall Grant Neely III, who serves as the dean of students at the K-12 University School of Nashville, was taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of felony reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident and failure to render aid, National Park Service officials said.

The crash occurred earlier the same day on the scenic Natchez Trace Parkway, near the route’s northern terminus, park rangers said.

Video of the incident captured on a head-mounted video camera worn by another bicyclist traveling directly behind the victim shows a black hatchback vehicle strike the man from behind on his left side, without slowing down.

The driver of the involved vehicle allegedly failed to stop and fled the scene.

The cyclist appeared to be able to walk immediately after the collision, and officials said he sustained non-life threatening injuries and is recovering in the hospital.

Neely, a 58-year-old old resident of Franklin, was being held in the Williamson County Detention Center, but posted bond on Sunday morning and was released, according to The Tennessean.