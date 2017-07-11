15 Pounds of Marijuana Discovered by Councilman on Side of 210 Freeway in La Crescenta 

Fifteen pounds of marijuana were found in plastic bags on the side of a freeway in La Crescenta during a litter cleanup this weekend, authorities said.

Two organizations were doing their monthly sweep along the 210 Freeway at La Crescenta Avenue on Saturday when City Councilman Mike Classens came across one bag.

“I could tell immediately it was full of marijuana. It emitted a really strong odor, no question about it,” Classens said.

He said it’s typical to see discarded bottles used for medical marijuana during a cleanup, but not the actual herb itself.

