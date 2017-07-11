40-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Vehicle in Moreno Valley

A 40-year-old woman was found dead in a parked vehicle at the Park and Ride in Moreno Valley, the Riverside California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

The body of Gloria Gutierrez was found at the Park and Ride at 1225 Pigeon Pass Road in a parked Lexus, on Monday evening.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and Riverside County Fire personnel responded after receiving a call at about 6:15 p.m. Gutierrez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of death and the circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Riverside CHP at 951-637-8000.