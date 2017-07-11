7-Eleven Celebrates 90th Birthday With Free Slurpee Day

Seven-Eleven is turning 90, and to celebrate its birthday, the convenience store chain is throwing a free Slurpee party Tuesday.

It’s all part of the company’s annual 7-Eleven Day — celebrated, of course, every July 11 — since 2002.

True to the store’s name, customers can get a free small Slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating 7-Eleven locations while supplies last.

This year, fans of the frozen carbonated beverage can also try the new cotton candy flavor, which is available for a limited time.

“Celebrating our birthday with a free Slurpee drink, the product that is probably most closely associated with 7‑Eleven, is a natural … and fun … way to mark the day,” Laura Gordon, vice president of marketing and brand innovation, said in a news release.

The company will continue the celebration with other deals during Slurpee Week, which goes from July 12-18

Customers who purchase seven Slurpees during the special week and scan the 7-Eleven mobile app will get 11 free Slurpee drinks.

Additionally, 7-Eleven will also offer fans a peek at the new cup designs, as well as the Ultimate Slurp Straw.

“7‑Eleven Day is a celebration, not only of our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers,” Gordon said. “By adding Slurpee Week, we have a whole week to say thank-you for their business throughout the year.”