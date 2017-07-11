Big Surf, Strong Rip Currents to Persist Off SoCal Coast After Hundreds of Swimmers Rescued Last Weekend

Crowds seeking relief from the summer heat, paired with big surf and strong rip currents, kept area lifeguards on their toes with hundreds of rescues over the weekend, and more turbulent surf is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hurricane Eugene, which is swirling in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, is expected to send large waves and rip currents to south-facing beaches, according to the National Weather Service.

Five- to 8-foot sets are expected, with some as large as 10 feet. Strong rip currents are expected to accompany the high surf, according to the agency.

