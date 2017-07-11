Former Hurricane Eugene is bringing high surf to Southern California's beaches Tuesday. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 11, 2017.
Former Hurricane Eugene Brings High Surf to SoCal Beaches
