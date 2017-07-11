Get a Free Entree at Chick-Fil-A Today Celebrating Cow Appreciation Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Franchise Owner from the Hollywood Chick-Fil-A location Jeremiah Cillpam joined us live to tell us all about Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A. Customers who dress in any type of cow attire, whether it’s from “head to hoof” or simply wearing a cow-spotted accessory, will receive a free entrée today. The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from store opening through 7 p.m. For more information on a Chick-Fil-A location near you, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.