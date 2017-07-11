12-Year-Old Girl Found Safe After Disappearing in San Pedro; No Foul Play Suspected

A 12-year-old girl who disappeared in San Pedro Monday night has been found safe, police said Tuesday morning.

Analisa Escobar was reported missing after she went to retrieve an item from the family’s vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 17th Street but never returned, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Family members told police there was no fight or domestic incident prior to the girl’s disappearance and they were concerned about her, Officer Irma Mota said.

Escobar had also left without her prescription eyeglasses, family members told police.

Investigators did not give details on where or when Escobar was located, but did say she was safe and no foul play was suspected in her disappearance.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.