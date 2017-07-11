Olympic Leaders Approve Plan to Name 2 Winners in Olympic Bid Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday approved an unusual proposal to name two winners in the Summer Games bidding race between Los Angeles and Paris.

Gathering at a meeting in Switzerland, IOC members unanimously agreed to the idea of awarding 2024 to one city and 2028 to the other.

The decision all but assures that Southern California will get the Olympics back for a third time.

The IOC just has to convince either L.A. or Paris to go second.

