L.A. School Board Salaries More Than Double to $125,000 a Year

There’s one thing that past and current Los Angeles school board members seem to agree on: They’ve been underpaid.

Members of an obscure city commission agreed, and on Monday they voted to give L.A. Board of Education members a 174% raise that will take effect in 60 days. Board members who have no other outside employment will see their pay increase to $125,000 a year from $45,637. Board members who receive any salary or honorarium elsewhere will receive $50,000 a year, compared with the old figure of $26,437.

Under the city charter, Board of Education compensation is set every five years by the LAUSD Board of Education Compensation Review Committee. The seven-member body is appointed by local officials outside the Los Angeles Unified School District. Mayor Eric Garcetti has two appointees, as does City Council President Herb Wesson.

“It’s very obvious how much hard work the school board members put in day in and day out,” said Efren Martinez, a commission member appointed by southeast L.A. County cities served by L.A. Unified.

