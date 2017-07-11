Long Beach Police Seize More Than 80 Pounds of Cocaine After Traffic Stop With Help From ‘Dope K9’

A man was arrested after a traffic stop in Long Beach and police found more than 80 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Willow Street about 11:45 a.m. Monday.

The officers requested additional units because the driver was apparently acting nervously, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, police found two large duffel bags with 35 bricks of cocaine. Each brick weighed about 2.5 pounds, totaling 88 pounds.

“Dope K9” Abbey assisted in the search of the vehicle.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Vancouver, was arrested and is being held on $1 million bail. He is accused of possession for sale and transportation of cocaine.

Great job on a traffic stop by @LBPDEast patrol officers who requested Dope K9 Abbey to assist. Over 80 pounds of cocaine off the streets. pic.twitter.com/fyKqtbFol6 — LBPD Detectives (@LBPDDetectives) July 11, 2017