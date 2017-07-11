Man Dies After Crashing Stolen Michigan State Police Car

A 24-year-old Greenbush man is dead after stealing a Michigan State Police patrol car and crashing it.

Troopers from the West Branch Post were sent to M-55 and Plank Road in Tawas shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man driving a golf cart without headlights, WNEM reported.

Troopers stopped the golf cart and arrested the driver, Phillip Everett, 24, on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to a Michigan State Police spokesperson, while troopers were outside the patrol car securing the golf cart, Everett was able to move into the driver’s seat and drove the patrol car away at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was discovered by police 20 miles away, at US-23 southbound near East Bessinger Road in Arenac County.

Everett had crashed the patrol car, killing himself, WNEM reported.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is unknown at this time how Everett was able to gain control of the patrol car.

The incident remains under investigation.