Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times in Santa Clarita; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the 14900 block of Begonias Lane around 5 a.m. to a “shots fired” call, the department stated in a news release. Earlier, sheriff’s official said the shooting happened about a 1/2 mile away, in the 29200 block of Abelia Road, before updating the location.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot multiple times.

The victim died at the scene; he has yet to be identified.

A motive for the deadly shooting is under investigation, and authorities did not immediately have any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who would like to leave a tip anonymously can do so by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

