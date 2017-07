Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times in Santa Clarita; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the 14900 block of Begonias Lane around 5 a.m. to a “shots fired” call, the department stated in a news release. Earlier, sheriff’s official said the shooting happened about a 1/2 mile away, in the 29200 block of Abelia Road, before updating the location.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot multiple times.

The victim died at the scene; he has yet to be identified.

A motive for the deadly shooting is under investigation, and authorities did not immediately have any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department’s¬†Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who would like to leave a tip anonymously can do so by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

