Mexican Woman Faces Immigration Violations After Smugglers Leave Her Dangling From Border Wall in Arizona

Smugglers left a 37-year-old Mexican woman hanging from the border fence near Nogales, Arizona, on Saturday night, authorities said.

The woman was spotted by agents “precariously dangling from the international border fence,” according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Agents patrolling the border east of Nogales witnessed two smugglers attempting to lower the woman into the United States from Mexico using a harness and hoist rope,” CBP said in a news release. “When agents approached, the woman attempted to climb back over the fence into Mexico but the smugglers left her hanging.”

The woman was about 15 feet above the ground when she was found, the release stated.

The Nogales Fire Department was called in to get the woman down.

She was uninjured and is now facing immigration violations, according to Phoenix television station KTVK.