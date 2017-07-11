Motorcyclist Killed in Collision After Pursuit in Ontario

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving another vehicle in Ontario after fleeing from a police pursuit Tuesday.

The fatal collision occurred right after a Rancho Cucamonga deputy attempted to chase a black motorcycle with no license plate near the intersection of Milliken Avenue and Arrow Route around 12:50 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The motorcyclist fled, speeding over 100 mph, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy terminated the pursuit at Fourth Street and returned to Rancho Cucamonga, according to officials.

Moments later, the Ontario Police Department reported a motorcycle collision at Milliken and the 10 Freeway.

The motorcyclist struck a Toyota and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The victim was identified as a man. His name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.