North Carolina Couple Welcomes Twin Boys After Losing Both Sons in Car Crash

A North Carolina woman gave birth to twins this week, a little over two years after she and her husband lost both of their sons in a horrific car crash.

Gentry Eddings, a pastor at Forest Hill Church in Ballantyne, and his wife, Hadley, welcomed twin boys on Monday, television station WSOC in Charlotte reported.

The twins, named Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed, are happy and healthy. Their middle names are a tribute to the couple’s late sons who were killed in May 2015.

Hadley was pregnant with Reed and traveling with 2-year-old Dobbs when she was rear-ended by 28-year-old Matthew Deans.

She underwent an emergency C-section, but Reed did not survive.

Deans pleaded guilty and apologized to the Eddings in an emotional court hearing in September 2015. He was sentenced to 27 to 32 months in prison.

The couple announced the pregnancy on Facebook earlier this year.

