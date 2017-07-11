Older-Model Hondas, Newer-Model Toyotas Named Country’s Most-Stolen Vehicles

Older-model Hondas and newer-model Toyotas were among the country’s most-stolen vehicles in 2016.

And almost half the stolen Japanese cars were grabbed in California.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported in its annual “Hot Wheels” survey that Honda’s Civic and Accord were the most-stolen vehicles last year, followed by pickup trucks made by Ford and Chevrolet, and then by the Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima. A Dodge pickup, the Chevy Impala, the Toyota Corolla and the Jeep Cherokee rounded out the top 10.

But thieves aren’t stealing just any Civics or Accords. The bureau’s report said that Hondas from the late 1990s were the most targeted models — specifically the 1997 Accord and 1998 Civic. That’s because those models were sold in very high volume, were built well enough to still be on the road, and did not include the “smart key” technology that makes newer Hondas much more difficult to steal.

