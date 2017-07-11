Police Officers Replace Connecticut Boy’s Stolen Bike

Police officers in Connecticut took their jobs to a whole other level recently with a nice surprise for a young boy.

The boy, who is part of the Hartford Police Department’s youth program PAL, had his bike stolen recently, WFSB reported Monday.

After finding out about Naz Harding’s bike, the Police Department decided to step up.

“I kinda took it personally because I know him, he’s a good kid,” Officer Kevin Small told WFSB.

Harding was then given a new bike and a new helmet, courtesy of the Hartford Police Department Guardians.

“His eyes opened up so wide and he was just so happy,” his mom Catherine Santiago told WFSB.

The officers said the gift was worth every penny.

“It’s money well spent. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time that we try to invest in the community in Hartford,” Officer Tyrell Jenkins said.

To make sure the bike was safe, officers even took it for a test ride with Harding’s little sister.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified the person whose bike was stolen. The story has been updated.