Police Searching Los Feliz Apartment for Gunman Wanted in Deadly Tustin Shooting

Police were searching an apartment in Los Feliz late Tuesday for a gunman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Tustin over the weekend.

Tustin police officers were searching an apartment in the area of Los Feliz Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, Lt. Robert Wright of the Tustin Police Department told KTLA. The exact address was not provided by police.

It was uncertain if the suspected gunman was in the apartment, police said.

The Los Feliz search was prompted by a shooting that took place Sunday about 3:56 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Mitchell Avenue. Tustin police arrived and found a man suffering from one gunshot wound.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The gunman fled the area.

The suspects were described as Hispanic men in their 20s.

Detectives were working on determining the relationship between the victim and the suspects.

The shooting was being investigated as gang-related.

Neighbors in Los Feliz were being evacuated while police searched for the suspect.

No other information was released.

