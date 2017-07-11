Prey Swim With Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge joined us live with looks from her swimwear line Prey Swim. Stemming from her love of traveling, beautiful beaches and exploring natural environments, the line reflects her wanderlust inner spirit, time spent experiencing exotic locations all around the world paired with her Southern California roots, and her multiple travels to Australia. For more information, you can go to their website or follow them on social media. A big thank you to Aston Models for providing the models for the segment. For more information visit their website or follow them on social media. Another big thank you to Nine Zero One Salon for glamming up the models. Nine Zero One Salon is located at 8469 Melrose Place in West Hollywood. For more info, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.
