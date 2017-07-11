Santa Ana Police Seek Man in Connection With Back-to Back Armed Robberies at Gas Stations

Santa Ana police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two gas stations while armed with a handgun this month, authorities announced in a news release Tuesday.

The first robbery occurred about 11:30 p.m. July 6 at an Arco gas station in the 1700 block of East Dyer Road.

About an hour and a half later, police said the same man robbed another Arco station along the 3400 block of South Main Street.

During both incidents, the man pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded money from the registers, surveillance video shows.

He is described as being about 25 to 30 years old, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

He was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black and white sneakers and a black baseball cap with a white logo.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the man involved can call 714 245-8647, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.