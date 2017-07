Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach with a preview of the Saturday, August 19th, 2017 Special Olympics Plane Pull fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California. To learn how to participate as an individual, team, or donate, please check their website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com