Thousand Oaks Youth Soccer Coach Arrested on Suspicion of Having Sexual Relationship With Teen 10 Years Ago

A youth soccer coach in Thousand Oaks has been arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a teen about 10 years ago, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Tuesday.

The alleged crime was reported last month, but apparently occurred when Vincent Thomas was 37 years old and he is now 47. The victim said it occurred while she was 14 to 16 years old.

An investigation was launched, detectives served a search warrant at Thomas’ Thousand Oaks home and he was arrested in Camarillo on Monday.

He is accused of committing lewd acts on a child and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Thomas has been a soccer coach in the community for 20 years, and because of his “many years of exposure to female soccer players,” officials encourage anyone with additional information about him to call Detective Darin Yanover at 805-494-8229.