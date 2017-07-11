Police Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Reported False Carjacking That Led to Amber Alert

A woman who said her car was stolen at gunpoint while a her teenage stepson was in the back seat, thereby triggering an Amber Alert, has been arrested for filing a false police report, police announced Tuesday.

Charlene Gaston was taken into custody Friday after detectives determined the carjacking she reported last week never happened, and there was not a boy in the car at the time, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Police responded Thursday to the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of 47th and Figueroa streets after Gaston reported the carjacking, telling officers her 16-year-old stepson Eric Coleman was in the back seat of her Toyota Camry when it was stolen at gunpoint.

Kandace Johnson, an acquaintance of Gaston, was identified as the suspect, police said. Johnson was located and arrested Friday in San Bernardino after police found the car.

Police said contrary to Gaston’s claims, the boy was not in the car and had not been the victim of a crime.

Detectives learned Gaston loaned her car to Johnson several days before she had reported it stolen, and Johnson refused to return it.

Police believe Gaston’s carjacking claim was made “to create a scenario that would warrant police response.”

“Her false claim led to numerous police resources being utilized, as well as the issuance of a statewide Amber Alert,” police said in the news release.

Gaston was booked into LAPD’S 77th Street Station on suspicion of filing a false police report.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call 77th Division detectives at 323-786-5420.