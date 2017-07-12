10-Year-Old Boy Killed in Rollover Crash on 10 Freeway Near Indio

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a rollover crash that left five others injured on the 10 Freeway near Indio early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported about 12:43 a.m. about two miles west of Summit Road in Chiriaco Summit, the Riverside County Fire Department stated in a news release.

Six people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and several of them were trapped when the first officer arrived.

One victim, identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office as 10-year-old Delawrence Grant III, of Victorville, died at the scene.

Two people with moderate injuries were airlifted to area hospitals after being extracated from the vehicle, according to the Fire Department.

Another victim with moderate injuries, and two with minor injuries, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There was no word on what may have caused the crash.