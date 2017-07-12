Man With Axe, Rifle Threatens Family Members in Tustin Home

A man who allegedly armed himself with an axe and a rifle threatened family members in a Tustin home Wednesday morning and briefly barricaded himself before being taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of North Yorba Street about 8:40 a.m., Lt. Robert Wright told KTLA.

The victims went to the home to work on a family member’s pool when they encountered another family member who was living there, police said in a news release.

During a dispute, the man allegedly swung an axe toward the victims, who then tried to leave the home. During that time, the man went inside the home to get a rifle, which he then brandished at one of the victims, police said.

Tustin and Irvine police SWAT members responded to the scene to negotiate with the man, who eventually surrendered.

He was taken into custody and the area was deemed safe by police.

The man has not been identified.

