Beach Chic Fashions With Surf Glam & Tiki Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founder of Surf Glam Christina Bell joined us live with the hottest fashions that will take you from the beach to the streets. For more information on the beach chic tops featured in the segment, you can go to their website or follow them on social media. For more information on the swimsuits, accessories and bottoms featured in the segment, you can go to their website, follow them on social media or visit their store at 434 E Main St in Ventura. Finally a big thank you to Denise Madrigal and Katie Cartwright from Nine Zero One Salon for glamming up the ladies this morning. Nine Zero One Salon is located at 8469 Melrose Place in West Hollywood. For more info, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.