Bomb Threat Reported at UCLA; Students Being Evacuated From Dorms

Students were being evacuated from some of the dorms at UCLA late Wednesday after the report of a bomb threat.

The bomb threat was reported about 10:10 p.m. at UCLA Sunset Recreation Center, according to a tweet from UCLA.

Certain areas were on lockdown. Students were being ushered to Drake Stadium.

No other information was immediately available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.