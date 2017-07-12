Bomb Threat Reported at UCLA; Students Being Evacuated From Dorms
Students were being evacuated from some of the dorms at UCLA late Wednesday after the report of a bomb threat.
The bomb threat was reported about 10:10 p.m. at UCLA Sunset Recreation Center, according to a tweet from UCLA.
Certain areas were on lockdown. Students were being ushered to Drake Stadium.
No other information was immediately available.
KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.
34.068921 -118.445181