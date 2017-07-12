Father, 18, of Baby Who Died in Montana Rollover Crash Charged With Careless Driving

Charges have been filed against the 18-year-old father of an infant who died in a crash west of Bozeman, Montana, on Friday.

Florin Dumitru has been charged with careless driving, driving with a suspended license, and failure to provide proof of insurance, KBZK reported.

Dumitru, who is from California, had his bond set at $1,605 and he must appear in Justice Court by July 17th.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dumitru was driving west on Interstate 90 near Logan when he lost control and the vehicle rolled several times.

The vehicle went into the median where it rolled several times.

The five-month-old baby and the baby’s mother were both thrown from the vehicle.

They were both taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where the baby died.

There is no word on the condition of the mother.