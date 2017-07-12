L.A. County Increases Number of Dogs Allowed Per Household to 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County is hoping to ease the burden animal shelters by increasing the number of dogs allowed per home from three to four.

A motion to increase the dogs allowed in a single-family residence without an animal facility license was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

“By increasing the number of dogs allowed per household from 3 to 4, we are hoping to encourage responsible pet owners to consider adopting an additional dog from one of our county shelters,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced on her website. The motion was also backed by Supervisor Hilda Solis.

Those who want to have four or more dogs must be licensed as an animal facility, like a groomer, kennel or pet shop, according to the motion.

The new rule applies homes in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, and the three-dog limit remains in place for the City of Los Angeles, according to LAist.

San Diego and San Bernardino also provide a similar four-dog ordinance.

Now that the @CountyofLA Board increased the number of dogs allowed per household to 4, consider adopting another pet from @LACoAnimalCare! pic.twitter.com/zRcRnmpCS0 — Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) July 11, 2017