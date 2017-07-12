LAPD Search For Suspect in Felony Hit-and-Run That Left Woman With Head Injuries

Warning: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Law enforcement is still on the search for the suspect in a South L.A. felony hit-and-run crash on Friday that left a woman with serious head injuries, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday.

A vehicle traveling northbound on Denker Ave. in the Manchester Square neighborhood, around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, struck and injured Ingrid Argueta, 34, who was crossing westbound on 79th Street outside the crosswalk, according to an LAPD news release. The driver fled the scene without offering help to the victim, traveling northbound on Denker Ave.

The victim was later hospitalized for head injuries — including cranial bleeding and a laceration to the back of her head — as well as abrasions to her arms and possible fractures in her legs, LAPD officials said.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to members of the community with information leading to the suspect’s identification and conviction or other resolution through a civil case, in accordance with the Los Angeles Administrative Code’s Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Those with information are urged to call LAPD South Traffic Investigator K. Yount at 323-421-2500. During non-business hours, LAPD traffic investigators can be reached at 877-527-3247, and anonymous tips can be directed to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.