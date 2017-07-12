Man Accused of Fatal Shooting Escaped Fresno Police Headquarters After Climbing Through Window: Chief

Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old man accused of murder who they say climbed through window and escaped Fresno police headquarters five days ago.

Ibn Lugman Haqq was last seen Friday night running from officers as they searched for him in downtown Fresno, authorities said.

“The desire for freedom is a tremendous motivator,” Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

Before his escape, Haqq was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old Fresno man, police said. In that case, police said, Delon Agee was shot multiple times on July 5, and died at a hospital.

