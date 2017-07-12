Man Struck in Head With Metal Object During Road Rage Incident in Stanton (Warning: Graphic Images)

A man was struck in the head with a metal object Wednesday morning when another driver attacked him on a street in Stanton.

The road rage incident was reported about 7 a.m. in the area of southbound Beach Boulevard, between Lampson and Chapman avenues. The victim, Daniel Christensen, said he honked when he was cut off by a black BMW 550. The suspect began to motion for Christensen to pull over, but he refused, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

At that point, the other driver allegedly swerved in front of Christensen’s car and slammed on the brake causing Christensen to read-end the BMW.

“The suspect gets out of the car and through the victim’s open window starting using some sort of metal object to strike the victim’s head a few times,” Lt. Lane Lagaret, of the OCSD, said.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Christensen was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries including lacerations to the head.

The suspect was described as an Asian man in his 30s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

