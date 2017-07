Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More automated DMV kiosks used to renew vehicle registration are coming to Southern California grocery stores in an effort to ease lines. Residents can find a full list of existing kiosks here. Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 12, 2017.

Correction: A previous version of this story included erroneous information about the automated kiosks. It has since been updated.