Officer Injured After Violent Clashes Erupt Between Police, Skateboarders at San Francisco Park

A renegade skateboarding event at a popular park in San Francisco’s Mission District turned into a violent standoff with police Tuesday night, with unruly crowds throwing beer bottles and skateboards at officers in riot gear, authorities said.

The confrontation began shortly after 7 p.m., when police were called to Dolores Park to aid an injured skateboarder, said San Francisco Police Officer Grace Gatpandan.

Roughly 300 onlookers had crowded the park to watch skateboarders who had taken control of a steep street zoom down the hill.

While the rider was being treated, another skateboarder raced down the pavement and collided with a police sergeant before striking and flying over a patrol car parked toward the bottom of the hill.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Editor’s Note: Videos contain graphic language.

Dolores Park tuesdays – guy smashes police car window with a skateboard, police shooting beanbags pic.twitter.com/oIMbog9g2e — Lance Martin (@RLanceMartin) July 12, 2017

Skateboard comp becomes standoff between hundreds of skaters and hundreds of police at Dolores park pic.twitter.com/vfjpgb06Ou — Anjali Madison (@anjaligrace) July 12, 2017