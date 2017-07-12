× Pasadena Man Convicted of Murdering Mother of His 2 Children Sentenced to Prison: DA’s Office

A 49-year-old Pasadena man convicted of killing the mother of his two children has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Jose Roberto Turner’s sentencing took place Tuesday, less than a month after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the domestic-violence killing of 31-year-old LaJoya McCoy.

Turner stabbed and strangled McCoy on June 10, 2015, the DA’s office said, citing evidence presented during the trial. A rope or a cord was used as a deadly weapon.

McCoy’s body was found in her parked car about a mile away from her home in Monrovia six days later, after a family member reported her missing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said at the time.

Signs of foul play were found in the victim’s home during the investigation.

Turner had threatened McCoy, his ex-girlfriend, over child custody issues prior to the murder, according to prosecutors.