SoCal Congressmen Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against President Trump

Los Angeles-area Rep. Brad Sherman has introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump, making good on a promise he made to move the process forward.

Sherman, an 11-term Democrat who represents part of the San Fernando Valley, was the first to draft and circulate articles of impeachment last month. He formally introduced the measure, H.R. 438, on the House floor Wednesday afternoon.

The measure accuses Trump of obstruction of justice and seeking to “use his authority to hinder and cause the termination” of an investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, including “through threatening, and then terminating, James Comey.”

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who had previously held a joint press conference with Sherman supporting the effort to impeach Trump, was the only co-sponsor of the measure.

I have introduced H.Res. 438 Articles of #Impeachment of Donald J. Trump for Obstruction of Justice. Statement here: https://t.co/0gKr8ZFg3c pic.twitter.com/yUTDAnPFuJ — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) July 12, 2017