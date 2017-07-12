The Heroes Project With Tim Medvetz and Kirstie Ennis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founder of the Heroes Project Tim Medvetz along with Marine Corps, Sgt. Kirstie Ennis joined us live to talk about the Heroes project. Tim takes injured war veterans on some of the highest summits of the world. Tim is heading out to Carstenz Pyramid with Kirstie where she will become the first woman who was wounded in service to summit the pyramid, which is thought to be the world’s 8th biggest summit. With the summit of Everest, Tim completed the 7 heroes for 7 summits mission, but has extended it to keep the mission alive. Not only is Kirstie the first female beneficiary of the Heroes Project, her summit will be the first of any soldier or Marine who was wounded in combat. For more information on the Heroes Project including how you can donate, you can visit the website or you can follow them on social media.