26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Is Killed in Ventura Crash

A 26-year-old man died at the scene of a motorcycle crash Thursday night that did not appear to involve any other vehicles, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The crash happened next to Hobert Park in the 9400 block of Telegraph Rd. around 7:25 p.m., police said. When officers and emergency responders arrived, they found several motorists attending to the injured driver of the motorcycle, who appeared non-responsive. Paramedics were unable to revive the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ventura police.

No further information is currently available and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Ventura Police Department Traffic Unit at 805-339-4323.