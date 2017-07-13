Juvenile Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Santa Ana Car Crashes Into Pedestrians, Injuring 5: Police

A juvenile driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly hitting pedestrians in a crash that left five people injured in Santa Ana on Thursday morning, police said.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Greenville Street when a vehicle with three juveniles inside jumped the northbound curb and hit two pedestrians, according to Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department.

The two pedestrians were injured, as were the three occupants of the vehicle, Bertagna said.

All five trauma patients were transported. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening, according to the corporal.

The driver was arrested, he said. Bertagna did not provide a name, gender or an exact age of the individual.

The crash is under investigation, and no additional information has been released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

Santa Ana – OCFA on scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian; 3 traumas, 1 minor. SAPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/TQYQrB6iE2 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 13, 2017